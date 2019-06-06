Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.
At Gulfstream Park's Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We're open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?
The gates fly open and Thoroughbreds charge down ONE OF THREE DISTINCT RACE COURSES. Gulfstream Park is much more than a horse racing track –– it’s South Florida's premier destination for sports, dining, gaming and entertainment. With over 20 restaurants, bars and nightspots, we’ve got all your bets –– and needs –– covered. Come for the races, stay for the fun. The best is yet to come...
Witness the power. Feel the rush. Get in on the action. Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track –– jockeys, horses and trainers alike. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and legends are made.
On June 6, 2019, a new chapter began at Xalapa when title to the famed Kentucky stallion station and thoroughbred nursery in Paris, Kentucky transferred to John G. Sikura. It was just the fourth time in nearly 200 years that such an event has occurred.
The custodians, visionaries, and contributors to this one-of-a kind patrimony of the Commonwealth spared no expense of cost, labor, materials or imagination in the construction of this magnificent property which has been referred to as the Biltmore of the Bluegrass. The mystical and mythical allure of Xalapa stands as a tribute to a true titan of the Gilded age, Edward F. Simms, the founder of Sinclair Oil. It was Simms who developed Xalapa into one of the most important thoroughbred establishments in the country. During the 1920's, he and John E. Madden, Arthur B. Hancock and Colonel Phil T. Chinn were generally regarded as the most influential commercial breeders in America.
The torch has been passed. Driven by the passion to restore and revive the grandeur of arguably one of the most stunningly beautiful horse properties in the World, Hill 'n' Dale, with your help, will usher in an era whose impact on the industry and the breed will be enduring. If you believe, like we do, that everything matters, then you've come to the right place. Here, the obscure becomes the obvious. Welcome to Hill 'n' Dale at Xalapa.
1/ST BET ushers in a new era of horse betting by providing you with the opportunity to handicap, bet, and watch live races anywhere. The days of cumbersome race programs overloaded with numbers are over, replaced by a modern, convenient solution that offers the top stats in a quick and readable format. Whether you're an experienced player or this is your first time betting the races, 1/ST BET is the perfect betting and handicapping choice for you.
Go from racing fan to racehorse owner with MyRacehorse, a groundbreaking platform that brings ownership into the palm of your hand. Find top racehorses and buy shares instantly online from $100.
The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association is a not-for-profit association which represents more than 1,300 Thoroughbred breeders and owners in the state of Florida. Since the association's first organized meeting with 11 members in 1945, the FTBOA has grown significantly and is responsible for promoting and marketing the industry around the world.
Rood & Riddle began as an ambulatory practice in Lexington, Kentucky in 1982 and established a full-service equine hospital in 1986. Rood & Riddle continues their tradition of excellence into the 21st century serving as a referral center for horses requiring specialized medical and ambulatory care for all breeds and disciplines. With satellite hospitals in New York and Florida, Rood & Riddle is respected throughout the world for its innovative and highly-skilled treatment of its beloved horses.
Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, retire, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Since 2012, the TAA has granted more than $20.7 million to accredited aftercare organizations and 12,900 Thoroughbreds have been given new opportunities for comfortable post-racing lives.
Formed in 1898 by William B. Fasig and Edward A. Tipton, Fasig-Tipton Co. is North America's oldest Thoroughbred auction company. Currently operating 14 sales annually in five states, Fasig-Tipton also has the distinction of having sold two Triple Crown winners: 1977 winner Seattle Slew and 2015 champion American Pharoah were both graduates of The Saratoga Sale.