Entertainment
Symphony in Lights Holiday Celebration Nov. 30 - Dec.-31

Casino Promotion
Mondays & Wednesdays in December: $250K Flurries of Fortune 9am - 10pm

Join Us At Carousel Club
RESERVE TEN PALMS
Book your Suite
Private & Corporate Events
View Full Calendar
Upcoming

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

CASINO

At Gulfstream Park’s Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We’re open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?

Shop

Dine

Events

HOTELS & AIRPORTS

For visitors flying into the area, Gulfstream Park is within driving distance of all major South Florida area airports. When planning your trip, consider flying into the following airports, in order of convenience: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Miami International (MIA), and Palm Beach International (PBI).

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Distance 2.1 Miles
Looking for a weekend get away-or a mid week work and play?-- fun for you and the kids? There is no better place for a tropical escape than JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa with over 300-acres of possibilities. Dive into the epic Tidal Cove Waterpark for a day of thrilling adventure. Relax and restore your mind, body and spirit with a rejuvenating spa or salon treatment. Enjoy the warm weather while lounging poolside in a cabana or playing on two championship golf courses. Indulge at Bourbon Steak and retreat to contemporary accommodations offering stunning views amidst a tropical oasis. See for your yourself why it earned #1 in Florida by Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Readers' Choice Award.

19999 West Country Club Drive
Aventura, FL 33180
Phone: (786) 279-6521
Fax: (305) 933-3811

HOTEL LISTINGS

Select Book Now to get the Gulfstream Park Rate.

*Click each hotel to access Gulfstream Park Special Rates

BE OUR GUEST

The gates fly open and Thoroughbreds charge down ONE OF THREE DISTINCT RACE COURSES. Gulfstream Park is much more than a horse racing track –– it’s South Florida's premier destination for sports, dining, gaming and entertainment. With over 20 restaurants, bars and nightspots, we’ve got all your bets –– and needs –– covered. Come for the races, stay for the fun. The best is yet to come...

THRILLS AT
EVERY TURN

Witness the power. Feel the rush. Get in on the action. Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track –– jockeys, horses and trainers alike. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and legends are made.

Betting Tips

Our Partners

Hill 'N' Dale

On June 6, 2019, a new chapter began at Xalapa when title to the famed Kentucky stallion station and thoroughbred nursery in Paris, Kentucky transferred to John G. Sikura. It was just the fourth time in nearly 200 years that such an event has occurred.

The custodians, visionaries, and contributors to this one-of-a kind patrimony of the Commonwealth spared no expense of cost, labor, materials or imagination in the construction of this magnificent property which has been referred to as the Biltmore of the Bluegrass. The mystical and mythical allure of Xalapa stands as a tribute to a true titan of the Gilded age, Edward F. Simms, the founder of Sinclair Oil. It was Simms who developed Xalapa into one of the most important thoroughbred establishments in the country. During the 1920's, he and John E. Madden, Arthur B. Hancock and Colonel Phil T. Chinn were generally regarded as the most influential commercial breeders in America.

The torch has been passed. Driven by the passion to restore and revive the grandeur of arguably one of the most stunningly beautiful horse properties in the World, Hill ‘n’ Dale, with your help, will usher in an era whose impact on the industry and the breed will be enduring. If you believe, like we do, that everything matters, then you’ve come to the right place. Here, the obscure becomes the obvious. Welcome to Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa.

1/ST Bet

1/ST BET ushers in a new era of horse betting by providing you with the opportunity to handicap, bet, and watch live races anywhere. The days of cumbersome race programs overloaded with numbers are over, replaced by a modern, convenient solution that offers the top stats in a quick and readable format. Whether you’re an experienced player or this is your first time betting the races, 1/ST BET is the perfect betting and handicapping choice for you.

Coolmore Farms

MyRaceHorse

Go from racing fan to racehorse owner with MyRacehorse, a groundbreaking platform that brings ownership into the palm of your hand. Find top racehorses and buy shares instantly online from $100.Learn More

Equibase

For Entries, Results, and Horse Profiles

FTBOA

The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association is a not-for-profit association which represents more than 1,300 Thoroughbred breeders and owners in the state of Florida. Since the association's first organized meeting with 11 members in 1945, the FTBOA has grown significantly and is responsible for promoting and marketing the industry around the world.

Rood and Riddle

Rood & Riddle began as an ambulatory practice in Lexington, Kentucky in 1982 and established a full-service equine hospital in 1986. Rood & Riddle continues their tradition of excellence into the 21st century serving as a referral center for horses requiring specialized medical and ambulatory care for all breeds and disciplines. With satellite hospitals in New York and Florida, Rood & Riddle is respected throughout the world for its innovative and highly-skilled treatment of its beloved horses.

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, retire, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Since 2012, the TAA has granted more than $20.7 million to accredited aftercare organizations and 12,900 Thoroughbreds have been given new opportunities for comfortable post-racing lives.

Spendthrift

Fasig Tipton

Formed in 1898 by William B. Fasig and Edward A. Tipton, Fasig-Tipton Co. is North America’s oldest Thoroughbred auction company. Currently operating 14 sales annually in five states, Fasig-Tipton also has the distinction of having sold two Triple Crown winners: 1977 winner Seattle Slew and 2015 champion American Pharoah were both graduates of The Saratoga Sale.

