Spectacular from outside to inside, Gulfstream Park is the perfect place to take your event over the top. Corporate functions shine, celebrations rock the house, and even your most elegant gathering will be truly unforgettable.
From inside to trackside, our spaces set the stage for an inspired daytime or nighttime event. Gulfstream Park venues are already equipped with dynamic lighting, state-of-the-art sound systems and other audio-visual technology.
To some, it’s all about the food. Our culinary team agrees. Enjoy custom catering from across the menu featuring delicacies from around the world, all prepared with fresh ingredients and wow-factor presentation.
Our staff makes the difference. Your Gulfstream Park event planner will guide you in creating the ideal event. Then from set-up to finish, we’ll keep things moving seamlessly. Professional wait staff are elegantly dressed to suit the occasion. The bar staff knows how to mix it up. And relax, our valets will handle the parking.
This spectacular indoor venue accommodates up to 1,200 guests reception style, 1,000 theater and 600 seated.
This venue is the perfect location to host your next corporate or social event, private concert, award ceremony, product launch, galas or fundraisers.
The room is equipped with stage, state of art
lighting and sound system.
KEY ASSETS
Led Screen, TV’s, Sound, Lighting, Stage,
Dance Floor, Lobby and Two Large Bars
Whether you're organizing an off-site meeting, incentive event, team-builder or fundraiser, Gulfstream Park is ready to dazzle your VIPs.
Gulfstream Park venues come equipped with dynamic lighting, state-of-the-art sound systems and other audio-visual technology to elevate your event experience. We can even turn the Walking Ring into a runway for a fundraiser fashion show!
Enjoy Gulfstream Park’s onsite restaurants, or let our culinary team do the catering with fresh ingredients from around the world and photogenic presentations. Our event planner is on your team from Day 1, ready to collaborate with you and exceed your expectations.