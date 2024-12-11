Thursdays / 2pm - 10pm
Earn 175 points for the gift, unless it’s already yours for fewer points—or free!
*While supplies last, bottles may vary.
At Gulfstream Park’s Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We’re open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?
The Gulfstream Park Casino is conveniently located in Hallandale, Florida - Near Hollywood Florida and within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach.
Level 1:
THURSDAY - SUNDAY: NOON - MIDNIGHT
Level 2:
SUNDAY - THURSDAY: 9AM - 4AM
FRIDAY & SATURDAY: 24 HRS
Win $250,000 in Cash!!
Play Flurries of Fortune every Monday and Wednesday to win Free Play, Gifts, Drawing entries, and maybe even $250,000 in Cash.
Receive 1 game piece for every 75 base points earned on Mondays and Wednesdays. Earn up to 5 entries each day.
*Excludes 12/25/24 and 12/30/24.
All players actively playing will have a chance to win up to $5,000 each hour.
Prizes are determined on the 5 lotto numbers you select.
Win $20 for matching one number or $5,000 for matching all 5!
5 winners every hour will win a share of over $17,000 in Free Play and Prizes weekly.
Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned beginning at 9am
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway on 12/29/24 & 1/4/25 and the 25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway on 12/31/24.
6 winners each hour will win a share of $1,500 in Free Play and Prizes!
Everyone is a winner!!
Earn 100 points and play the Pick A Gift game right at the slot machine.
Win $15 - $250 in Free Play. Limit 5 games per customer.
Win 1 of 4 NEW KIA Souls!
Win big this season! We’re giving away four Kia Souls—two on December 29 and two on January 4. Don’t miss it!
Earn Entries All Month Long
*Car color may vary
75 Winners will share $25K in Free Play.
Earn 25 entries for every 100 base points earned on Sundays.
Earn entries all month long.
Winning is always more fun at Gulfstream Park. With over $700 Million paid out in 2023 as well as amazing promotions every day, Gulfstream Park is where you’ll find your THRILLS!
OVER $700,000,000 IN PAYOUTS
The Tree of Wealth is growing, and its roots are spreading. Enter the magical garden and pluck gold coins from the tall money tree! Located on Level 2.
Gulfstream Park’s Rewards Program gives you the power to earn benefits for virtually every dollar you spend in the casino. That means you’ll be rewarded for your slot and table play once you sign up and use your card.