Thursdays / 2pm - 10pm

CASINO

At Gulfstream Park’s Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We’re open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?

The Gulfstream Park Casino is conveniently located in Hallandale, Florida - Near Hollywood Florida and within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach.

NEW CASINO HOURS

Level 1:
THURSDAY - SUNDAY: NOON - MIDNIGHT

Level 2:
SUNDAY - THURSDAY: 9AM - 4AM
FRIDAY & SATURDAY: 24 HRS

Promotions

DECEMBER-MONDAYS-WENESDAYS-9am-10pm
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in December: $250K Flurries of Fortune 9am - 10pm

Win $250,000 in Cash!!

Play Flurries of Fortune every Monday and Wednesday to win Free Play, Gifts, Drawing entries, and maybe even $250,000 in Cash.

Receive 1 game piece for every 75 base points earned on Mondays and Wednesdays. Earn up to 5 entries each day.

*Excludes 12/25/24 and 12/30/24.

DECEMBER-THURSDAYS-2pm-10pm
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in December: Cheers to You Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Earn 175 points for the gift, unless it’s already yours for fewer points—or free!

*While supplies last, bottles may vary.

DECEMBER-FRIDAYS-10am-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Fridays in December: $75K Funtastic Lotto Series 10am - Midnight

All players actively playing will have a chance to win up to $5,000 each hour.

Prizes are determined on the 5 lotto numbers you select.

Win $20 for matching one number or $5,000 for matching all 5!

DECEMBER-SATURDAYS-Noon-10pm
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in December: $70K Gifts Galore Giveaway Noon - 10pm

5 winners every hour will win a share of over $17,000 in Free Play and Prizes weekly.

Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned beginning at 9am

DECEMBER-SUNDAYS-9am-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in December: 25X Fuel Your Soul Entries 9am - Midnight

Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway on 12/29/24 & 1/4/25 and the 25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway on 12/31/24.

DECEMBER-TUESDAYS-2pm-8pm
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in December: Holiday Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

6 winners each hour will win a share of $1,500 in Free Play and Prizes!

WEDNESDAY-DECEMBER-25-JANUARY-1-9pm-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Wednesday, December 25 & Wednesday, January 1: Pick a Gift Game 9pm - Midnight

Everyone is a winner!!

Earn 100 points and play the Pick A Gift game right at the slot machine.

Win $15 - $250 in Free Play. Limit 5 games per customer.

SATURDAY-DECEMBER-29-SATURDAY-JANUARY-4-2pm-10pm
Casino Promotion

Saturday, December 29 & Saturday, January 4: $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Win 1 of 4 NEW KIA Souls!

Win big this season! We’re giving away four Kia Souls—two on December 29 and two on January 4. Don’t miss it!

Earn Entries All Month Long

*Car color may vary

TUESDAY-DECEMBER-31-Noon 1am
Casino Promotion

Tuesday, December 31: $25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway Noon - 1am

75 Winners will share $25K in Free Play.

Earn 25 entries for every 100 base points earned on Sundays.

Earn entries all month long.

Offerings

Slots

VIP Slots

Electronic Table Games

Entertainment and Promotions

background asset

SLOTS
WIN BIG, WIN OFTEN

Winning is always more fun at Gulfstream Park. With over $700 Million paid out in 2023 as well as amazing promotions every day, Gulfstream Park is where you’ll find your THRILLS!

OVER $700,000,000 IN PAYOUTS

NEW & INNOVATIVE
PLAY THE CLASSICS
TREE OF WEALTH

The Tree of Wealth is growing, and its roots are spreading. Enter the magical garden and pluck gold coins from the tall money tree! Located on Level 2.

Join the club


Gulfstream Park’s Rewards Program gives you the power to earn benefits for virtually every dollar you spend in the casino. That means you’ll be rewarded for your slot and table play once you sign up and use your card.

Download our
New app!

GET MORE

View your offers & balances at any time

Casino Hosts
Win Loss Statement