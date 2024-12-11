1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Goldengate Laurelpark Logo

Section not found for id:
4f3YQRA0s28KVUZ3bRkR1n

background asset
background asset

New Club,
Better
Rewards

Gulfstream Park’s Rewards Program gives you the power to earn benefits for virtually every dollar you spend in the casino. That means you’ll be rewarded for your slot and table play once you sign up and use your card.

NEW MEMBERS
Get up to

$500

in free play

background asset
background asset

We match
your tier level

The Casino at
Dania Beach

  • Sapphire

  • Diamond

  • Legend

The Big Easy
Casino

  • GOLD

  • BLACK

Calder
Casino

  • GOLD

  • BLACK

  • RED/ROYAL

Hialeah
park

  • SILVER

  • BLACK

Casino
Miami

  • SILVER

  • VIP

  • ELITE

Harrah's
Pompano Beach

  • PLATINUM / DIAMOND

  • DIAMOND PLUS / ELITE

  • SEVEN STARS

Magic City
Casino

  • ILLUSIONIST

  • WIZARD

  • ORACLE

Seminole
Casinos (UNITY)

  • LEGEND

  • ICON

  • X

Gulfstream Park
Casino

  • PLACE

  • WIN

  • TRIPLE CROWN

Valid for all customers, existing and new. All benefits of the Champions Club tier status will be offered. To retain tier status beyond 2023, a point criterion for each tier must be earned. See Champions Club for complete details.

Management reserves the right to cancel or change this promotion at any time.

background asset

Tier Levels

background asset
SHOW 0-5000 POINTS
background asset
PLACE 5001-20,000 POINTS
background asset
WIN 20,001-50,000 POINTS
background asset
TRIPLE CROWN 50,001+ POINTS

Qualification periods: January 1 – June 30 • July 1 – December 31

Tier
Benefits

Benefit

Show

Place

Win

Triple Crown

2X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday

3X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday

4X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday

Reserve Machine

10 Min

15 Min

20 Min

No Minimum Purchase in Ten Palms

"Members Only" Promotions

Earn and Redeem Points for Food & Beverage

Earn and Redeem Points for Free Play

Monthly Mail and Email Offers*

Exclusive Email Promotions*

Free Valet Parking

Discounted Valet Parking

Reserved VIP Parking

Birthday Free Play Offer

$50

$100

$200

Exclusive Tier Promotions and Events

Concert and Sporting Events Tickets*

Cash Advance Fees Waived

*based on play

background asset

Rules & Regulations

Membership is free. Members must be 21 years or older. Valid photo identification is required for all membership transactions.
One (1) account membership per person. Membership and rewards are non-transferable.
Membership is a privilege granted by Gulfstream Park and may be revoked or cancelled at any time.
Fraudulent usage of Champions Club card will result in loss of membership and revocation of all privileges.
Any card or reward voucher that is mutilated, forged or altered will be automatically voided.
It is the responsibility of the member to make sure their Champions Club card is properly inserted into the slot reader and verify its acceptance throughout the duration of play.
Points may be redeemed for Free Play, Food and/or Beverage at participating locations and merchandise at Champions Club.
A minimum of $1 or (100 points) is required for Free Play redemption at designated slot machine.
Champions Club members are responsible for notifying Gulfstream Park for any changes in name, address and phone number.
By becoming a member you acknowledge your permission for Gulfstream Park to correspond with you via mail, email, text or telephone.
Management reserves the right to adjust point balance resulting from machine malfunctions, operator error and/or fraud.
Winning ticket vouchers are valid for 30 days after issuance.
Points and Comps expire six (6) months after earned.
Employees and their immediate family members living in the same household are not eligible to participate in having a Champions Club membership.
By participating in the Champions Club membership, participants agree to and accept all rules, terms and conditions.
The State of Florida assumes no liability in any promotions managed or offered through Champions Club.
Gulfstream Park reserves all rights to revise, alter or cancel this program and any associated benefits including membership at any time.

Casino Hosts
Win Loss Statement