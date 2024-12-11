Discover Gulfstream Park

1/ST Racing
ABOUT
GULFSTREAM

Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and where legends are made.

Gulfstream Park is also South Florida’s premiere entertainment destination. In addition to Thoroughbred racing, Gulfstream Park offers Vegas-style slot machines and video table games to add to the excitement. And when you’ve had enough thrills at the track, The Village at Gulfstream Park offers a plethora of signature stores, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, outdoor cafes, fashion boutiques, and health and beauty services. The entire property consists of multiple venues perfect for corporate and special events as well as weddings and bridal parties with plenty of gift registry options available. And of course, our impeccable valet service and complimentary self-parking is always available.

So what’re you waiting for? Gulfstream Park is located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, just two miles east of I-95 and is open seven days a week. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.

Gulfstream Park is a Stronach Group company, North America’s leading Thoroughbred racetrack owner/operator. The Stronach Group race tracks include Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park & Casino, Golden Gate Fields, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, home of the world-famous Preakness. The Stronach Group is also one of the world's largest suppliers of pari-mutuel wagering systems, technologies and services, and is a leading producer of social media content for the horseracing industry.

GENERAL INFORMATION

BE RESPECTFUL OF HORSES

The Thoroughbred’s and patron’s safety is very important to us. Please do not make unnecessary noise or sudden movements when you are around the horses.

WAGERING

Don’t hesitate to ask our patrons services any questions that you have about wagering. Please be aware of other patrons also trying to place wagers. After you wager, don’t forget to check your ticket.

PARKING

Both self-parking and valet are offered at Gulfstream Park. There are two valet locations located on the north and south of the walking ring. Self-parking is complimentary and is located in the large lots to the north and south of the clubhouse.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Absolutely no alcoholic beverages, glass containers, balls, balloons, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, frisbees, flags, kites, tables, canopies, coolers, backpacks, chairs or easy-up tents are allowed in the park. No animals other than licensed service animals.

DRESS ETIQUETTE

Racing chic attire suggested. We love to see our guests dress to impress for a day at the races.

ACCESSIBLE INFORMATION

There are specially marked areas designated for wheelchairs in Walking Ring and Grandstand seating.
For wheelchairs or accessible seating, please contact the Box Office 954.457.6201

WIFI SERVICE

Gulfstream Park offers WiFi throughout the venue. We recommend logging into the “Gulfstream Free Wfi” especially when wagering with 1/ST Bet or Xpressbet.

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.




Clubhouse
Directory

Third Floor

Xpressbet Suite
Director’s Suite
Flamingo Room
Presidential Suite
White Suite
Wagering
Elevator
Restrooms
ATM

Second Floor

Ground Floor

HOTELS & AIRPORTS

For visitors flying into the area, Gulfstream Park is within driving distance of all major South Florida area airports. When planning your trip, consider flying into the following airports, in order of convenience: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Miami International (MIA), and Palm Beach International (PBI).

Airports
JW Marriott Turnberry Aerial 2021

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Distance 2.1 Miles
Looking for a weekend get away-or a mid week work and play?-- fun for you and the kids? There is no better place for a tropical escape than JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa with over 300-acres of possibilities. Dive into the epic Tidal Cove Waterpark for a day of thrilling adventure. Relax and restore your mind, body and spirit with a rejuvenating spa or salon treatment. Enjoy the warm weather while lounging poolside in a cabana or playing on two championship golf courses. Indulge at Bourbon Steak and retreat to contemporary accommodations offering stunning views amidst a tropical oasis. See for your yourself why it earned #1 in Florida by Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Readers' Choice Award.

Book Here

19999 West Country Club Drive
Aventura, FL 33180
Phone: (786) 279-6521
Fax: (305) 933-3811

HOTEL LISTINGS

Select Book Now to get the Gulfstream Park Rate.

*Click each hotel to access Gulfstream Park Special Rates

DIRECTIONS

901 S Federal Highway
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Loading...

TAKE
BRIGHTLINE

Coming from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach or Orlando? Ride to Brightline Aventura Station and take Brightline+ to Gulfstream Park. 

Brightline brings you onboard amenities, an elevated in-station experience, and seamless rides. Elevate your experience with PREMIUM fares and enjoy complimentary drinks and bites, extra legroom, and more.

Book Here
