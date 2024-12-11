Discover Gulfstream Park

ABOUT

GULFSTREAM

Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and where legends are made.



Gulfstream Park is also South Florida’s premiere entertainment destination. In addition to Thoroughbred racing, Gulfstream Park offers Vegas-style slot machines and video table games to add to the excitement. And when you’ve had enough thrills at the track, The Village at Gulfstream Park offers a plethora of signature stores, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, outdoor cafes, fashion boutiques, and health and beauty services. The entire property consists of multiple venues perfect for corporate and special events as well as weddings and bridal parties with plenty of gift registry options available. And of course, our impeccable valet service and complimentary self-parking is always available.



So what’re you waiting for? Gulfstream Park is located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, just two miles east of I-95 and is open seven days a week. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.



Gulfstream Park is a Stronach Group company, North America’s leading Thoroughbred racetrack owner/operator. The Stronach Group race tracks include Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park & Casino, Golden Gate Fields, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, home of the world-famous Preakness. The Stronach Group is also one of the world's largest suppliers of pari-mutuel wagering systems, technologies and services, and is a leading producer of social media content for the horseracing industry.