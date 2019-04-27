South Florida’s Favorite Halloween Experience Is Back for Another Frightful Night! The Afterlife Halloween Celebration sponsored by Bacardi is taking place in Gulfstream Park Village on Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. This event is open to the public and FREE to attend.

Live DJ & MC

Candy Stations

Food Trucks

Bars

Performers

Guests should arrive early to enjoy all the festivities – if they dare! From 6:00-7:00 p.m., Gulfstream Park Village will feature spooktacular themed candy stations through the Village, a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating. Enjoy music, lights, and live strolling performers.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume as they stroll through Gulfstream Park Village to collect candy and sweets, watch performances, and take photos.

Click here for Treat Map