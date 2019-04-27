Every Sunday Night, Starting at 5 PM, join us for Beat The Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club! Enjoy Mules, Mojitos, and Margaritas starting at $5, prices go up $1 every hour 'til close!
Event Details:
Trackside Entertainment
Beat The Clock Happy Hour Special: Starting at 5pm Mules, Mojitos and Margaritas are $5 a $6 at 6:00 PM... 'til close.
Delicious food options from unique & amazing vendors
----
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza, I Love Smashies, Los Altos Taqueria
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 5:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sundays
5 PM - 10 PM