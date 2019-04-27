Every Sunday, Beat The Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club! Starting at 5 PM, the price of select mules, mojitos, and margaritas is the time you place your order! At 5 PM, the select drink is $5, at 6 PM the drink is $6, etc. Beat The Clock is an amazing way to enjoy some spectacular drinks, sights, and sounds with friends at Carousel Club.

Event Details:

Trackside Entertainment

B﻿eat The Clock Happy Hour Special: Starting at 5pm Mules, Mojitos and Margaritas are $5 a $6 at 6:00 PM... 'til close.

Delicious food options from unique & amazing vendors

----

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza, I Love Smashies, Los Altos Taqueria

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 5:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!