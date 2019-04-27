Saturday, September 7th, Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with us at Carousel Club and dive into a night filled with vibrant culture and electrifying energy!

Celebrate with $40 Pitchers of Caiparinha and Caipiroska, with 9 different flavors available ALL DAY! Let the rhythm of Brazil sweep you off your feet as talented artists bring you live performances of samba, bossa nova, and more.

Join our day-long festa!

Event Details:

$40 Pitchers of Caiparinha and Caipiroska All Day, choose from 9 unique flavors!

Magic Hour Special (4 PM - 7 PM): 5 for $15 on select beers

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night



EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, Eastern Time

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before sundown.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!