Join us at the Carousel Club in Gulfstream Park for an exciting Breeders’ Cup watch party from 3 PM to 9 PM! Experience the thrill of the races on big screens in a vibrant open-air setting. Sip on the Torrie Cup, featuring Maker’s Mark—the official cocktail of the Breeders’ Cup—while cheering on your favorite horses. Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or just looking for a great time, this is the perfect spot to enjoy the action. Don’t miss out on the fun, drinks, and winning moments!

Event Details:

LIVE Viewing of the Breeders' Cup event on our TVs

Featuring The Torrie Cup with Maker's Mark, the official cocktail of the Breeders' Cup

Delicious food options from 3 unique & delicious vendors

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Smashies, Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. The venue reserves the right to deny entry at the doorman’s discretion.

DOORS OPEN: NOON

EVENT TIMES: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Children accompanied by parents are welcome to this event. Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after sundown. Children accompanied by parents are welcome to this event. Must be 21+ to participate in placing wagers.

Walk Ups Welcome!