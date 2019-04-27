Join us in the Garden at Carousel Club on Saturday, September 28 as we Catch the California Crown Live on Gulfstream Park's Infield Screen!
Join us in the Garden at Carousel Club as we catch the California Crown Live on Gulfstream Park's Giant Infield Screen! The party starts at 5 PM with post time at 7:40 PM.
Event Details:
Post Time 7:40 PM
10 different Signature California Cocktails available at the bar
Horse Racing Entertainment
Delicious food options from 3 unique & delicious vendors
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Smashies & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Children accompanied by parents welcome to this event. Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after sundown. Children accompanied by parents welcome to this event.
Must be 21+ to participate in placing wagers.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, September 28
5 PM - 9 PM