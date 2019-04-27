Join us in the Garden at Carousel Club as we catch the California Crown Live on Gulfstream Park's Giant Infield Screen! The party starts at 5 PM with post time at 7:40 PM.

Event Details:

Post Time 7:40 PM

10 different Signature California Cocktails available at the bar

Horse Racing Entertainment

Delicious food options from 3 unique & delicious vendors

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Smashies & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Children accompanied by parents welcome to this event. Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after sundown. Children accompanied by parents welcome to this event.

Must be 21+ to participate in placing wagers.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!