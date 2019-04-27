Get ready to blast off into the unknown on Saturday, October 26th, as Carousel Club is transformed into the ultimate secretive alien realm - Carousel 51. The stars will align for the most mysterious and fantastical celebration of the year, as we journey through the untold stories of extraterrestrials on Earth and explore all that the top secret world has to offer. From UFOs, to alien species to massive conspiracies, expect the unexpected at this fantastical celebration. So, grab your top-secret pass and prepare for an intergalactic journey, discover the unimaginable, and celebrate like never before.

Entertainment:

Carousel 51 Aliens

Costumes encouraged!

Costume Contest - Winner Declared at 11 PM for a special prize!

Open 'till late! (3:00am)

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Carousel 51 Aliens/Secret Agents/X-Files/UFO costumes encouraged! Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.



Walk Ups Welcome!