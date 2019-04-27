Join us at Carousel Club on Saturday, April 20th as we celebrate another year of memorable events trackside at Gulfstream Park!
Welcome to the Carousel Club Two-Year Anniversary Celebration!
Come join us as we celebrate two amazing years of fun, music, and memories at the Carousel Club! Get ready for a day filled with live music, delicious food, and great company. Don't miss out on this special event to commemorate our second year in style. Let's make it a day to remember together!
Saturday Event Details:
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
Complimentary Welcome Cocktail with an RSVP
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, K-Bop Korean, & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, April 20th at 12 PM - Sunday, April 21st at 3:00 AM