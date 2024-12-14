Get ready to ring in the New Year at Carousel Club's epic bash on December 31, 2025, where the party never stops!
NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION AT CAROUSEL CLUB
As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year's Eve, there is no better place than Carousel Club for a unique and magical celebration! Ring in the New Year at Hallandale Beach & Aventura's biggest New Year's Eve celebration EVER!
DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Smashies, Taquería Los Altos, and Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 6 PM, EST to 3 AM Eastern
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.
This is a ticketed only event.
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Tuesday, December 31
6 PM - 3 AM
Dec 31, 2024GET TICKETS
Jan 11, 2025GET TICKETS