NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION AT CAROUSEL CLUB

As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year's Eve, there is no better place than Carousel Club for a unique and magical celebration! Ring in the New Year at Hallandale Beach & Aventura's biggest New Year's Eve celebration EVER!

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Smashies, Taquería Los Altos, and Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 6 PM, EST to 3 AM Eastern

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

This is a ticketed only event.