Come celebrate Colombian Independence Day with us at Carousel Club! Join us on Saturday, July 20, 2024, for a night filled with music, dance, and $6 Shots of Aguardiente All Day!

Whether you're Colombian or simply love the rich heritage and flavors of Colombia, this event is not to be missed. Grab your friends and family, and join us for an unforgettable night of celebration.

Event Details:

$6 Shots of Aguardiente All Day

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, Eastern Time

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!

