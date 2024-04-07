Don't miss the chance to experience an unforgettable night with DELIA Matache, a leading figure in Romanian pop music, known for her innovative and dynamic performances.

Doors open: 6:30 PM

Show starts: 7:30 PM

The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

Age 21+ only - ID will be verified at the entrance.