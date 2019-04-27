Join PEARLS Foundation, Inc. and the ladies of the UNSTOPPABLE Upsilon Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for "Derby Day" on Saturday, May 4. Get ready for southern sophistication with a South Floridian twist -- all in the name of academic excellence!
Ladies, pull out your fanciest hat & chicest dress and fellas, grab your fedoras and best bow tie, because THIS event is for the posh and proper, the dashing and debonair, the ones who've come to party and make a statement! (...all for a good cause, of course.)
Time: 12PM - 6:30PM
Location: Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park
Attire: Southern Sophisticated/Derby Best
Ticket Price: $125
Derby Day ticket includes:
All-day access to two (2) full gourmet buffets
Complimentary Welcome Drink
Cash Bar available
Best Hat & Best Derby Attire Contests
Door Prizes & Silent Auction Items
"DERBY DAY: "Racing Toward Academic Excellence" is a fundraising event on May 4, 2024 during the 150th Annual running of the Kentucky Derby.
Guests have access to the full day's entertainment, activities, food and atmosphere, as well as the opportunity to explore the exclusive Gulf stream Shoppes, relax at the spa, try your luck at the casino or eat, drink and socialize until your heart's content as we watch the day's races. Winners will also have the opportunity to meet the winning jockey. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Derby Best with hats, gloves, sundresses, fedoras, and bow ties to set the atmosphere.
See you at the Winners' Circle!
-PEARLS Foundation, Inc.
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 4
12 PM - 6:30 PM