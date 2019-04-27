Ladies, pull out your fanciest hat & chicest dress and fellas, grab your fedoras and best bow tie, because THIS event is for the posh and proper, the dashing and debonair, the ones who've come to party and make a statement! (...all for a good cause, of course.)

Time: 12PM - 6:30PM

Location: Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

Attire: Southern Sophisticated/Derby Best

Ticket Price: $125

Derby Day ticket includes:

All-day access to two (2) full gourmet buffets

Complimentary Welcome Drink

Cash Bar available

Best Hat & Best Derby Attire Contests

Door Prizes & Silent Auction Items

"DERBY DAY: "Racing Toward Academic Excellence" is a fundraising event on May 4, 2024 during the 150th Annual running of the Kentucky Derby.

Guests have access to the full day's entertainment, activities, food and atmosphere, as well as the opportunity to explore the exclusive Gulf stream Shoppes, relax at the spa, try your luck at the casino or eat, drink and socialize until your heart's content as we watch the day's races. Winners will also have the opportunity to meet the winning jockey. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Derby Best with hats, gloves, sundresses, fedoras, and bow ties to set the atmosphere.

See you at the Winners' Circle!

-PEARLS Foundation, Inc.