Step into an enchanting world on Friday, November 1st, as Carousel Club transforms for a mesmerizing Día de Muertos celebration.As the magic swirls around you, indulge in a special treat: buy a shot of any tequila, and a FREE Corona will magically appear in your hand. Let the day carry you through a celebration of life, love, and remembrance. This is a night where the veil is lifted, and the magic awaits.

Entertainment:

Dia De Muertos

Buy a shot of tequila, get a FREE Corona

Open 'till late! (3:00am)

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Day of the Dead costumes encouraged! Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.



Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!