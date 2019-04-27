Join us in the Flamingo Room on Sunday, February 25 for Drag Brunch hosted by Latrice Royale from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Additional performances by Tayanna Love, Tiana Norell and Calypso Monroe. Enjoy an premium brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and bellinis while enjoying the show.
Must be 21+ to attend
Join us in the Flamingo Room on Sunday, February 25 for Drag Brunch hosted by Latrice Royale from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Additional performances by Tayanna Love, Tiana Norell and Calypso Monroe. Enjoy an premium brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and bellinis while enjoying the show.
The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.
Must be 21+ to attend
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Sunday, February 25