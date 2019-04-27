Come join us for the return of Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club! Get ready to ignite the dance floor with the hottest Latin beats and electrifying atmosphere.

Experience an unforgettable night filled with sizzling music, energetic dancing, and a lively crowd. Our talented DJs will spin the latest reggaeton, salsa, merengue, and bachata hits, ensuring that you never leave the dance floor. Let loose and show off your moves as we celebrate the start of the weekend in style!

Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club is the place to be! So grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and prepare for an evening of non-stop excitement and unforgettable memories.

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Mark your calendars and get ready to set the night on fire for Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club!

The FIESTA begins at 9 PM!

Entertainment:

FIRE dancers

International & Latin Vibes All Night!

Open 'till late! (3:00am)

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza & Taqueria Los Altos

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!