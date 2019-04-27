Experience a spine-tingling Halloween night at the Carousel Club in the Haunted Hollow. Immerse yourself in a world of eerie enchantment, where dark forests and spectral figures set the stage for an unforgettable evening. Dance under the stars to haunting melodies, savor themed cocktails, and let the mysterious atmosphere captivate your senses. Whether you're seeking thrills or simply want to celebrate the season in style, Haunted Hollow offers a chillingly delightful experience for all who dare to enter.

Entertainment:

The Haunted Hollow Experience

Costumes encouraged!

Costume Contest - Winner Declared at 11 PM for a special prize!

Open 'till late! (3:00am)

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Halloween costumes encouraged! Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.



Walk Ups Welcome!