Get ready to be swept off your feet as we kick off Independence Day with a magical celebration at Carousel Club's Independence Day Eve Bash! Wednesday, July 3rd, gather your enchanted circle and join us to celebrate America's birthday in a our magical open-air space. Participating guests receive a complimentary Liberty Drop Shot at the door. Must RSVP to participate and 21+ to enter.

Experience an unforgettable night filled with music, energetic dancing, and a lively crowd. Our talented DJs will spin the latest hits, ensuring that you never leave the dance floor. Let loose and show off your moves as we celebrate our Independence Day Weekend in style!

Be sure to try our Special Independence Day Eve cocktail, the Patriotic Paloma!

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Mark your calendars and get ready to set the night on fire for our Independence Eve Bash at Carousel Club!

The Bash begins Wednesday July 3rd at 6 PM!

Entertainment:

Live DJ

Patriotic Vibes All Night!

Open 'till late! (12:00am)

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

----

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 6:00 PM, EST to 12:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!