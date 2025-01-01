Ticket Price Includes :

Buffet Luncheon, Desert, Coffee/Tea with Cash Bar.

A commemorative event poster signed by our Jockey Legends that will be in attendance that will include many Hall of Fame Jockeys and several of their fallen riders who are recipients of the PDJF.

The afternoon event will include attendance of celebrities who share the same passion for horse racing.

A live and silent auction that will include some great racing memorabilia items.

Ticket Price:

Discounted Early Ticket Price (now until 1/1/2025): $100 ($60.00 Consumable Value)

$115.00 ($60.00 Consumable Value) after 1/1/2025

The PDJF provides much-needed financial support to permanently disabled jockeys who have given so much to the sport of horse racing. Currently the PDJF supports 60 former riders who have suffered paralysis, brain injuries, or both. Since its founding in 2006 we have disbursed nearly $13.5 million dollars in aid. Many of the jockeys we serve were injured while in their 20s and 30s and face decades of living with a disability. They have lost their income and the opportunity to build a financial cushion sufficient to support themselves and their families.