For every Pink Ribbon Refresher or Prickly Pear Lemonade sold during the month of October, $1 will be donated to Susan G. Komen to support breast cancer research and awareness.

Ending breast cancer forever is central to Susan G. Komen’s mission. And that’s why we're fundraising for this incredible cause: so that no one has to face breast cancer alone.

Together, we can ensure that Komen can continue to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.