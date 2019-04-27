JUNGLE BOOGIE Saturday Nights at Carousel Club

Dive into the wild at Carousel Club for an electrifying evening of Jungle Boogie! Starting July 6th, every Saturday night at 9 PM, our vibrant venue transforms into a mystical jungle oasis filled with jaw-dropping performances, stilt walkers, activations, and more.

Event Highlights:

When: Every Saturday Night

Time: Starting at 9 PM

Where: Carousel Club, your gateway to an enchanted tropical escape

Special Features: Stilt walkers, jaw-dropping performances, captivating activations, and more!

----

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

----

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza and Los Altos Taqueria

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.



Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!