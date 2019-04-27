Join in on the Triple Crown action on Saturday, May 6 with a full day of live racing and simulcast races from the Kentucky Derby on May 6th. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included.
$75 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 12:40 PM
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
Saturday, May 6th - 11:30 AM