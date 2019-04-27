Enjoy live Gulfstream Park racing and simulcast races from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4th with buffet dining at Ten Palms.
Join in on the Triple Crown action with a full day of live racing and simulcast races from the Kentucky Derby. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included. Tax and gratuity not included. Gulfstream Races start at 1:10 PM. Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM
$95++ Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 1:10 PM
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30 AM
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 4th
11:30 AM