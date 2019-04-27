Join us trackside for our Kentucky Derby watch party on Saturday, May 4. Watch live Gulfstream Park Races and Simulcast Races from Churchill Downs!
RSVPs will receive a complimentary Mint Julep (21+) and commemorative souvenir, while supplies last.
**Arrival more than 30 minutes after event start time will void RSVP.**
LOCATION
Apron | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 4
3PM - 7PM