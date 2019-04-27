An annual festive party for you and your kids to play games, dance, and enjoy the incredible onstage performances by Florida's best entertainers!



"INTERACTIVE NON-STOP FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY"

SATURDAY, Mar 23, 2024, 3PM until 6PM at the stunning Gulfstream Park's Sport Of Kings Theater:

3PM: Buy fair-style food, play games, get a face painting, and more...

4PM: Magic, Bubble, and Acrobatic on-stage Performances

5PM: After Show Disco Party

AN EXCITING JOURNEY INTO THE WORLD OF MAGIC TOWN AWAITS! Get ready to be captivated by the festive spirit as we transform our venue into a dazzling kid's paradise.

Festive Decor and Atmosphere: Explore a venue adorned with twinkling lights, glittering flakes, and charming decor. The ambiance will transport you to a magical realm where the festive spirit is alive in every corner.

Magical Extravaganza: Prepare to be amazed by our mesmerizing magic show that will leave you in awe. Our talented magicians will weave spells of wonder and astonishment, adding a touch of enchantment to the Kids Mini Fest experience.

Bubble Bonanza: Immerse yourself in a world of massive bubbles! Our bubble show promises to be one-of-a-kind!

Dazzling Dance and Acrobatics: Be mesmerized by the grace and skill of our performers as they take the stage with breathtaking acrobatic feats. The Kids Mini Fest stage will come alive with energy and elegance.

Aftershow Disco Party: We have a surprise child star DJ to have kids dancing and grooving to the beat for a whole hour! Our young musical prodigy will spin a lively mix of classic disco hits and today's top tunes.

WALK AROUND BEFORE THE SHOW AND ENJOY CARNIVAL-STYLE ENTERTAINMENT

At Magic Town Events, you can always expect to be entertained even before it's showtime! So come on time and walk around our amazing festive zone.

The Festive Zone Includes:

Circus Entertainers • Kids Tattoo Artist • Enchanted Photobooth • Baloon Twist Artist • Cotton Candy and Popcorn • Fair-Style Merchandise • And More Surprises...

Get limited general admission tickets or reserve your seats. Tickets will be rising in price as we get closer to the event.