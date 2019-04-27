Join us for an enchanting event that promises to transport your family into a world of winter wonder, featuring a variety of thrilling acts onstage. Saturday, December 30, 11AM and 4PM at the incredible indoor Sport Of Kings Theater.

At Magic Town Events, you can always expect entertainment besides just sitting in a theater and watching a show! Imagine walking around a fair that eventually turns into an onstage show.

An exciting journey into the world of Magic Town awaits!

Festive Decor and Atmosphere: Explore a venue adorned with twinkling lights, glittering snowflakes, and charming winter decor. The ambiance will transport you to a magical realm where the holiday spirit is alive in every corner.

Magical Extravaganza: Prepare to be amazed by our mesmerizing magic show that will leave you in awe. Our talented magicians will weave spells of wonder and astonishment, adding a touch of enchantment to the Winter Wonderland experience.

Bubble Bonanza: Immerse yourself in a world of shimmering bubbles! Our bubble show promises to delight audiences of all ages, creating a whimsical atmosphere that mirrors the charm of falling snowflakes.

Dazzling Dance and Acrobatics: Be mesmerized by the grace and skill of our performers as they take the stage with breathtaking dance routines and acrobatic feats. The Winter Wonderland stage will come alive with energy and elegance.

Rudolph's Radiant Onstage Spectacle: Immerse yourself in holiday cheer as Rudolph and friends take center stage. Marvel at the majestic reindeer in this cozy corner, and capture the magic with a photo alongside these iconic Christmas companions.