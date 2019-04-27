We guess it was just mint to be!

Saturdays are for getting lost. If you found the Carousel Club then you reached your destination! It's the perfect place to be, especially with our Mint To Be Saturdays from 12 PM - 4 PM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Walk Ups Welcome!