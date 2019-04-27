Join us this Mother's Day at Carousel Club on Sunday, May 12th for a day of celebration, live entertainment, and delicious food!
Join us this Mother's Day at Carousel Club, for a day of celebration, live entertaintment, and delicious food! All moms who RSVP will receive a complimentary rose and enjoy our weekly Sunday special, $40 bottles of Whispering Angel Rosé from 12pm-4pm.
Sunday Event Details:
$40 bottles of Whispering Angel Rosé (from Noon to 4 PM)
Trackside Entertainment
Our signature Specialty Cocktails
Horse Racing Entertainment (All Day)
Delicious food options from 3 unique & amazing vendors
All moms will receive a complimentary rose with RSVP
----
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
----
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, K-Bop Korean Food, & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sunday, May 12th
12 PM - 10 PM