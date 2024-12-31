Ring in the New Year at Gulfstream Park’s Ten Palms!

Celebrate in ultimate style with an extravagant dining experience featuring gourmet selections that redefine indulgence. At Ten Palms, you'll enjoy an elegant and over-the-top culinary journey, perfectly paired with premium beverages. The evening pulses with live music and electrifying entertainment, ensuring non-stop excitement as you dance your way into the New Year.

As the countdown begins, take a front-row seat to the world’s NYE festivities on the massive jumbotron, bringing global celebrations to life. This is more than a party – it’s a night of unforgettable glamour and celebration.