Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, we're celebrating all things 90s at Carousel Club with Now That's What I Call A 90s Party and re-live the decade with an ultimate throwback party. Join us for a weekend of pure nostalgia featuring 90s-inspired bars with specialty-themed cocktails, photo-op activations, 90s music, and more!

Step into a time machine and travel back to the days of floppy disks, Walkmans, and Gameboys with endless nostalgic fun and explore an exciting Preview feat. photo-op moments, 90s nostalgia, arcade games, and more! Experience the thrill of reliving iconic moments of the past as you immerse yourself in pop culture memorabilia and a colorful and vibrant atmosphere. RSVP for a FREE Carousel Club bucket hat* while supplies last

90s Instagrammable Activations Include:

Giant Reptar Car

Lifesize Barbie Box

Giant Play-Doh Beer Pong

Giant Super Mario Activations

Huge Pac-Man Characters

Beanie Babies

& More!

Friday & Saturday Event Details:

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

90s nostalgia

RSVP for a FREE Carousel Club bucket hat*

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day to night!

*Hats are only available to those who have an RSVP & while supplies last.

----

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza & pop-up by Knotty Burgers

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. 90s-themed attire encouraged! Venue reserves the right to deny entry at the doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, Eastern Time

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents are welcome before 7 PM.

Walk Ups Welcome!

