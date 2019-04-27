Enjoy beer, food, & good vibes at our Oktoberfest Celebration at Carousel Club on Saturday, October 19! Buy a shot of Jägermeister, get a FREE German beer!
Join us for a special Oktoberfest celebration, featuring Beer, Food, & Good Vibes! Also, during this celebratory day, Buy a shot of Jägermeister, get a FREE German beer. Also we're proud to offer a 5 for $30 German Beer Bucket and $12 German Holiday Cocktails!
Entertainment:
Music
Oktoberfest-themed decor
More surprises to be announced!
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, October 19
12 PM - 3 AM