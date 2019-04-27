Join us for a special Oktoberfest celebration, featuring Beer, Food, & Good Vibes! Also, during this celebratory day, Buy a shot of Jägermeister, get a FREE German beer. Also we're proud to offer a 5 for $30 German Beer Bucket and $12 German Holiday Cocktails!

Entertainment:

Music

Oktoberfest-themed decor

More surprises to be announced!

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, I Love Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.



Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!