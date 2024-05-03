Join us for an unforgettable night with the one and only Super Star Ragheb Alama live in Miami, exclusively presented by Mega Events. Get ready to be mesmerized by his soulful voice and electrifying performance as he takes the stage on May 3, 2024.



Experience the magic of one of the most iconic Lebanese singers of all time as he brings his greatest hits to life in an exclusive night that you won't want to miss. From romantic ballads to upbeat hits, Ragheb Alama's music has captivated fans around the world for decades.



This is your chance to see Ragheb Alama up close and personal in an intimate setting that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime. Book your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and pure joy.



The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.



