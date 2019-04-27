Join us on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, in the Flamingo Room to celebrate Children's Bereavement Center and recognize our service over the past 25 years.

We invite all of our friends and supporters to be part of this monumental occasion in the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park for Rockin’ 25 Years. This cocktail party will be a festive gathering for socializing, hors d’oeuvres and dinner stations, dessert, entertainment and dancing, a silent auction, meaningful mission activities and a lot of fun!

Whether you have found hope from loss through CBC or are a new supporter and friend, everyone is welcome to join us as we recognize our 25 years of growth and honor just some of our many champions who believe in providing grief support for all.

Funds raised will provide FREE grief support groups for children, teens, and adults to help those grieving build resilience and hope after the loss of a loved one.

TICKETS:

$250 per person