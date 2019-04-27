Join us Sunday afternoons for Rosé All Day at Carousel Club! Get ready to indulge in a day filled with glamour, music, and great food.
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of Rosé All Day! Get ready to indulge in a day filled with glamour, music, and great food. Dance the day away or simply relax and soak up the enchanting ambiance.
Sunday Event Details:
$40 bottles of Whispering Angel Rosé (from Noon to 4 PM)
Trackside Entertainment
Our signature Specialty Cocktails
Horse Racing Entertainment (All Day)
Delicious food options from 3 unique & amazing vendors
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, K-Bop Korean Food, & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sundays
12 PM - 10 PM