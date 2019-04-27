Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of Rosé All Day! Get ready to indulge in a day filled with glamour, music, and great food. Dance the day away or simply relax and soak up the enchanting ambiance.

Sunday Event Details:

$40 bottles of Whispering Angel Rosé (from Noon to 4 PM)

Trackside Entertainment

Our signature Specialty Cocktails

Horse Racing Entertainment (All Day)

Delicious food options from 3 unique & amazing vendors

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, K-Bop Korean Food, & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!