Mark your calendars for an unforgettable Sunday on July 14th at 3:00 PM as we kick off an enchanting day at the Carousel Club with the thrilling UEFA European Champions League Final! Witness Spain take on England in a match that promises excitement and unforgettable moments.

... But that's just the beginning!

Stay with us as we continue the magic with the Copa America Championships. Experience the grand watch party for the eagerly awaited final match between Colombia and Argentina like never before. Match begins at 8:00 PM!

------------

Join us at the Carousel Club for an enchanting evening of soccer, celebration, and camaraderie.



✨ Highlights of the Event:

Live Broadcasts on TV screens

$40 Whispering Angel Rosé 12 PM - 4 PM

Delicious Food and Drink Specials

Live Music and Entertainment

Gather your friends and immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of the Carousel Club as we celebrate these epic soccer showdowns. See you there!

----

RSVP for Complimentary Entry

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Please contact us for any further questions at (954)-228-3378 or email us at hello@carouselclub.com.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day to night!

----

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. The venue reserves the right to deny entry at the doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 10 PM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!