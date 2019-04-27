What/Who:

Ring in the holidays at Gulfstream Park Village! Running nightly from Nov. 30 – Dec. 31, 2024, families are invited to come and see the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. The property will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music from yesterday and today. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6-11 p.m.

Gulfstream Park is excited to share that this year will be spectacular with a beautiful Christmas tree along with holiday experiences on every corner! Keep an eye out for a Santa chair, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting, a show-stopping tree topper and archway to Santa’s chair.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 12 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and many others, offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants, and entertainment can be viewed here.

When:

Symphony in Lights Festival:

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Tuesday, Dec. 31, nightly from 6 –11 p.m.

Santa & Snow: 6 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 30

Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 14

Saturday, December 21

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Where:

Gulfstream Park Village