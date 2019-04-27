Join us Saturday, September 14 for Taste at the Track | Bourbon & BBQ. Enjoy a variety of southern-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium bourbons, whiskeys, and handcrafted cocktails.
Must be 21+ to attend
Join us Saturday, September 14 for Taste at the Track | Bourbon & BBQ. Immerse yourself in rich aromas of premium bourbon cocktails, perfectly paired with succulent BBQ dishes. This tasting experience offers elevated track views from the third floor Flamingo Room. Sip and savor while cheering on your favorite horses as they race to the finish line.
The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, September 14
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket