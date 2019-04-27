Join us Saturday, March 30th for the "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Wine and Tapas while watching the action of the 2024 Florida Derby.

Enjoy a variety of charcuterie, cheeses, and gourmet bites, paired with your favorite premium red, rose, and sparkling wines. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of the Florida Derby on the racetrack.

Must be 21+ to attend