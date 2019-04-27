Join us Sunday, December 17 for a "Taste at the Track" event of the Holiday season. Sip, sample, and savor the flavors of the season at our Holiday Edition Taste at the Track.



The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream racetrack.

VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM

GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM

Must be 21+ to attend