Join us Saturday, October 19th for our fan-favorite "Taste at the Track". This unlimited-tasting event is all about celebrating Oktoberfest.

Enjoy a variety of German inspired dishes, paired with your favorite German beers and ales, wines, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of live horse racing on the racetrack.

$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm

(Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, 1 complimentary cigar while supplies last, plus priority seating).

$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.