Join us for a Rum & Caribbean festival featuring an endless food and beverage tasting centered around the flavors of the Caribbean. Immerse your taste buds in vibrant island flavors, like jerk chicken and mojo roast pork, perfectly paired with a variety of premium rum cocktails.

View Gulfstream Park’s live racing action from the Flamingo Room while savoring the spices and feel the rhythm of a culinary taste-of-the-tropics experience. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.

$60 GA Ticket - 1pm – 4pm

$85 VIP Ticket - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.

Food options include: