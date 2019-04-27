Join us Saturday, April 27 in the Flamingo Room for an endless food and beverage tasting centered around the flavors of the Caribbean. View Gulfstream Park’s live racing action while savoring the spices and feel the rhythm of a culinary taste-of-the-tropics experience.
Join us for a Rum & Caribbean festival featuring an endless food and beverage tasting centered around the flavors of the Caribbean. Immerse your taste buds in vibrant island flavors, like jerk chicken and mojo roast pork, perfectly paired with a variety of premium rum cocktails.
View Gulfstream Park’s live racing action from the Flamingo Room while savoring the spices and feel the rhythm of a culinary taste-of-the-tropics experience. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.
$60 GA Ticket - 1pm – 4pm
$85 VIP Ticket - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)
Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.
Food options include:
Caribbean Jerk Chicken w/Pineapple Salsa
Beef Pionono
Cuban Sandwich
Beef Jamaican Patties
Stuffed Plantain Cup w/Picadillo
Mojo Roasted Pork
Pimento Cheese Bocadillos
Jerk Wings
Griot and Picklish
Mangu
Ham Croquettes w/Mojo Aioli
Scovitch Fish
Arroz Con Gandules
Conch Chowder
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, April 27
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket