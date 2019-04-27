Join us Saturday, July 27th for our fan-favorite "Taste at the Track". This unlimited-tasting event is all about Tacos & Tequila.

Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, paired with your favorite premium tequilas, mezcal, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of live horse racing on the racetrack.

$80 VIP Ticket- 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).

$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.