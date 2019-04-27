Join us Saturday, March 2 for Taste at the Track | Tacos & Tequila and the G2 Fountain of Youth. This unlimited-tasting event offers elevated track views from the third floor Flamingo Room. Sip and savor while cheering on your favorite horses as they race to the finish line.
Must be 21+ to attend
The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.
VIP Ticket: $100 - 12PM - 4PM
GA Ticket: $75 - 1PM – 4PM
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 2
