Join us for an unforgettable day celebrating the vibrant spirit of Cuba right here in Hallandale Beach on Saturday, August 17.. Indulge in an array of Cuban-inspired cuisine and handcrafted cocktails that capture the essence of Havana’s culinary delights.
$60 Standard Admission - 1pm – 4pm
$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).
Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.
Event Highlights:
Cuisine: Explore a tantalizing selection of Cuban dishes featuring traditional flavors and modern twists prepared by talented chefs.
Cocktails: Sip on expertly crafted mojitos, daiquiris, and other Cuban-inspired cocktails that will transport your taste buds to the streets of Havana.
Live Music: Immerse yourself in the rhythmic beats of live Cuban music that will have you dancing all night long.
Cigar Rollers: Witness the artistry of authentic Cuban cigar rollers demonstrating their craft and offering their finest creations featuring Brusco Cigars.
Domino Tables: Engage in friendly competition at traditional Cuban domino tables, a favorite pastime in Cuban culture.
Salsa Dancers: Be mesmerized by the energy and grace of professional salsa dancers who will perform and even teach a few steps to guests.
View Gulfstream Park’s live racing action while savoring the spices and feel the rhythm of a culinary taste-of-the-tropics experience!
LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, August 17
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket