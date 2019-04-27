Join in on the Triple Crown action on Saturday, June 8 with a full day of live racing and simulcast races from Belmont.

Get into a New York State of Mind for the Belmont Stakes. Sip and Savor New York City inspired flavors with endless eats and craft cocktails, including Chinatown, Little Italy, and Street Eats.

General Admission: $70

VIP: $95 (Enjoy a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.