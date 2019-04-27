Shop 'till you drop at Carousel Club! Join us for an exciting day of shopping the latest trends and exploring top brands while enjoying thrilling horse races, live DJ entertainment, interactive activities, a dedicated kids’ zone, and much more!

Saturday Event Details:

Date: November 23rd

Time: 12pm-6pm

Special: 1/2 Prices mojito Pitchers from noon-4PM

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Smashies

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.



Walk Ups Welcome!

