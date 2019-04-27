On Saturday, November 23, enjoy a day filled with fashion and shopping, drinks and more at The Mercadito Bazaar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park!
Shop 'till you drop at Carousel Club! Join us for an exciting day of shopping the latest trends and exploring top brands while enjoying thrilling horse races, live DJ entertainment, interactive activities, a dedicated kids’ zone, and much more!
Saturday Event Details:
Date: November 23rd
Time: 12pm-6pm
Special: 1/2 Prices mojito Pitchers from noon-4PM
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Smashies
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Carousel Club is located at Gulfstream Park in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
