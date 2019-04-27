Unforgettable evening of music, dance, and fellowship at the charity concert "The Power of Ukraine," which will take place on August 24th at 6:00 PM. Celebrating Ukraine's Independence Day, we gather together to do good for our wounded soldiers and children in need of prosthetics. Our heroes who have already received prosthetics thanks to the KindDeeds foundation will be present at the event.

Get ready for captivating performances by renowned artists:

Performance by Miami Dance Academy (Children)

Performance by Symphony Quartet STELLA STRINGS

Hosts of the event: Ilona Chernobay and Vasyl Chebanenko

This is a unique opportunity to show your support, enjoy incredible performances, and contribute to a noble cause. Let's unite to honor the spirit of resilience and unity of Ukraine. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable event!

Don't miss this chance to make a meaningful contribution while celebrating Ukraine's Independence Day.

For ticket inquiries and reservations, please contact: (702) 582-3304

General partner of the event: KHOR company.

Partners: LifeWay, Instars, Viva Express, EzLogz, Meest.

Organizers: Emigrant, KindDeeds.

August 24 at 6:00 PM

Sport of Kings Theater (Hallandale Beach, Florida, 901 Federal Highway)

Event Policy: All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy.